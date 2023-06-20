Hyundai Considers Adopting The Tesla Charging Standard

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company is considering manufacturing electric vehicles compatible with Tesla’s North America Charging Standard (NACS).

Ford and General Motors—two out of three of the top carmakers in the United States—announced a few weeks ago that they would incorporate Tesla NACS into future battery electric vehicle designs. The legacy automakers’ use of Tesla NACS sparked a wave of support for Tesla’s charging port design.

Hyundai recently held a 2023 CEO Investor Day in Seoul, South Korea. During the event, Hyundai discussed its vision for mid-to-long-term business strategies and financial plans. Hyundai President Jaehoon Chang stated that the company is considering the shift to Tesla NACS, but it still needs to determine if the switch would be in the customers’ best interest.