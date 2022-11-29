Hyundai Considers Building Up To Three EV Battery Plants In Georgia

Hyundai is pondering the possibility of establishing two additional EV battery plants in the United States alongside partner LG Energy Solution and one with SK Innovation.

Current plans call for both of the LG factories to be located in Georgia, each with an annual capacity of approximately 35 GWh which would be enough to power some 1 million electric vehicles. While neither Hyundai nor LG Energy Solution are commenting on the reports, it is understood the two plants would be positioned close to the company’s $5.5 billion EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County, Georgia.