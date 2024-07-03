Hyundai Considers High Performance Hybrids Over EVs For N Series

Amid increasingly stringent emissions regulations and higher taxes on cars with large-displacement engines, the future doesn't look good for combustion-powered performance vehicles. Hyundai just killed the i20 N and i30 N in Europe where automakers face the toughest legislation anywhere. However, not all hope is lost for a fun car with an internal combustion engine. Speaking with Australian magazine Drive, Hyundai's current Executive Technical Advisor and former R&D boss said a hybrid powertrain is an opportunity worth exploring. Albert Biermann—who was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the N division—confirmed more potent hybrid setups are being developed. Not just for the Hyundai brand, but also for the luxury-oriented Genesis marque. As a reminder, the Hyundai Motor Group also owns about a third of Kia.



