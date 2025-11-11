Hyundai Continues Down The Hydrogen Road With The 2026 NEXO

Hyundai has revealed the all-new 2026 NEXO, a next-generation fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) that promises to redefine zero-emission driving. Ahead of its global launch in early 2026, Hyundai showcased the SUV's upgraded performance, advanced technologies, and refined interior design, highlighting the next step in its hydrogen mobility program.

With 252 horsepower (256 metric horsepower/190 kW) of total system output, a projected driving range of 514 miles (826 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle, and a five-minute hydrogen refill, the new NEXO represents a major step forward in Hyundai's hydrogen mobility program. After months of spy shots, the fuel-cell SUV is finally out in the open.