Hyundai Continues To Tease Elantra N Performance Sedan

Last week, Hyundai released a mysterious teaser video hinting at something coming from the South Korean manufacturer. Now, thanks to a new short preview clip, we know for sure the automaker is preparing for the launch of the Elantra N performance sedan. A full debut is scheduled for July 14 and there should be a livestream event that you’ll be able to watch on Motor1.com. The new teaser video shows a simplified profile of the new Hyundai N vehicle with tens of different two-, three-, and four-word abbreviations. These are likely some of the technologies and systems integrated into the new Elantra N as we get to see, for example, ELSD which most likely stands for electronic limited-slip differential.









