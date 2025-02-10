Hyundai Cuts The 2026 Kona EV To Just One Trim Level

The purely electric brother of the Kona has entered the 2026 model year with a single trim level from the previous four and one battery option from the previous two. Hyundai Motor America has improved the Kona Electric with a larger console tray, as if this improvement makes up for the discontinued long-range battery or the better-equipped trim levels.

Still advertised for the 2025 model year on the consumer website, the Kona Electric doesn't have a price for model year 2026. The soon-to-be-announced price isn't actually relevant, especially when the folks at Nissan are bringing the Leaf back with a far more competitive price and much superior driving range.