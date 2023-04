The recent price drops in the Tesla Model Y have undoubtedly had an impact on the electric vehicle (EV) market, including on Hyundai's Ioniq5.



In our dealer surveys we’re seeing Ioniq5 inventory piling up. Whereas, before the Tesla price drops they were not only hard to find but they were actually stealing some sales from Elon.



WHAT, should they do NOW that inventory is piling up and the product is no longer price competitive?



And NEWSFLASH, it's not just them...