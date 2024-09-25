Hyundai Dealerships Are Frustrated That Amazon Partnership Has Not Rolled Out After A Year Of Waiting

It’s been almost a year since Hyundai and Amazon announced a partnership to sell cars online, but dealers are growing frustrated with the slow roll-out of the program and believe improvements need to be made to the pilot.

While recently speaking about the tie-up between the two, National Automobile Dealers Association chief executive Mike Stanton said NADA is working with lawyers from Amazon and Hyundai to make sure everything is consistent with state automotive franchise laws. He also underlined the importance of delivering an excellent customer experience.