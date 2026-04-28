Hyundai Debuts New Grandeur Flagship Model In Korea

North America isn’t fascinated by passenger cars anymore, and that lifestyle is reflected in the dwindling number of nameplates available to buyers. Hyundai is doing extremely well in the United States, even rocking a new quarterly record during the first three months of the year despite the general slumber, but it’s all mostly thanks to the crossovers and SUVs. However, at home in South Korea and other places, it’s not just the Elantra or Sonata on sale, but also a Grandeur. This is an executive sedan offered as the flagship in the passenger car lineup since 1986. It has lived seven generations already, the latest introduced in 2022, but the four-door sedan is already ripe for a mid-cycle refresh or an all-new iteration for the 2027 model year.



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