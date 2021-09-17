Hyundai Deploys Robotic Guard Dog To Patrol KIA Factory

Hyundai Motor Group, which prioritizes robotics as part of its future growth drive, has created a better guard dog thanks to the acquisition of a US robotics company. Boston dynamics.. Friday Korean car maker Announcing the new 4-legged Walkabout Robot RoverIs called a factory safety service robot that patrols the factory floor of the Kia factory in South Korea at midnight. Computerized dogs roam the premises, keeping an eye out for fire hazards, door openings, potential intruders, and other safety issues.



