Hyundai Design Boss Sees A Future Without Screens And Buttons

Simon Loasby, head of Hyundai's design center in Korea, is asking the right questions. As automakers begin to reorient interiors away from expansive screens and endless menus, designers and engineers must invent what comes next. For Hyundai, that's a future that the Concept Three previews.

In a recent interview with Auto Express, Loasby questioned the need for touchscreens when consumers still prefer buttons for most vehicle functions, such as volume, seat heating, HVAC, and media playback. He said:

'Then you start questioning, well, why do we need a screen? Not the other way around, not why do we need buttons? Why do we have a screen, and can't we do that in another way?'