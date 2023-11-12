Hyundai Develops Snow Chains Built Into The Tires

The snow chain dates back to the beginning of the 1900s, and although some improvements in materials and the ways they are made have been achieved over the years, the working principle and overall design remain the same. And so does the goal, which is to provide grip where normally there would be little of.



That's pretty much all a snow chain is supposed to do, but the technology does come with its share of disadvantages. First of all, people have to step out into the cold to put them on. Then, fitting snow chains on wheels, although not a particularly complicated maneuver, does prove challenging more often than it should.



Having snow chains (we'll call them that for lack of a better term) integrated right into the wheel would prove a lot more convenient. For some reason though, despite the many inventions and innovations of the automotive industry, we don't have such a solution available at this time.





