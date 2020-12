South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co will end domestic sales of its best-selling electric vehicle (EV), the Kona EV, after a series of fires and faulty braking systems prompted mass recalls, local media reported on Friday. Cable news channel YTN said Hyundai was reviewing the end of Kona EV sales in South Korea, while the JoongAng Daily cited an unidentified source as saying sales would continue in Europe.



