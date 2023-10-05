Hyundai Does An About Face On N Vision 74 Pony Car Production

Once again, the Hyundai Pony Coupe might be dead. A report emerged on Monday claiming the Korean automaker planned to produce a model based on the N Vision 74 concept and called the Pony Coupe, with a reveal set for May 27th, or “Pony Day”. However, according to another report, Hyundai has now denied those rumors. “There is no plan to mass-produce the Pony Coupe, and there is no Pony Day event planned,” Hyundai reportedly told Korea’s Wikitree earlier today. If true, the statement from Hyundai leaves little room for interpretation, and would seem to put the final nail in the car’s coffin. Nevertheless, we have reached out to Hyundai for confirmation and will update the story accordingly once we hear back.



