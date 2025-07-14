Hyundai Doesn't Care If The Ioniq 6 N Isn't A Sales Hit

Hyundai’s N division–that’s the one responsible for making performance cars–has done something that’s hard to explain to the typical financial adviser. In a move that’s as rare as a satisfied Fisker Ocean owner, Hyundai told the engineers working on the new Ioniq 6 N to just “do it,” despite all signs showing it would be a hard sell.

Speaking with Drive.com.au, Hyundai’s Performance Development Tech Unit head and ex-Porsche engineer Manfred Harrer said that the company is aware of the Ioniq 6’s limited sales success, but that the purpose of the Ioniq 6 N is not to be a best-seller.