Hyundai Drops The E-TRON BOMB On The Electric Market? Say Hello To The New Audi, SORRY, Hyundai Ioniq 5!

Hyundai Motor North America today introduced the all-new IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) with a targeted driving range of 300 miles, design inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance. IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025. IONIQ 5 goes on sale this fall with a pre-reservation program for early purchasers that offers special benefits.



“IONIQ 5 introduces the Hyundai brand to a whole new set of buyers,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor America. “Once behind the steering wheel, they are going to be shocked by the range, power, comfort, interior space and advanced technology. Owning one is going to be a new experience and lifestyle that only the IONIQ brand can provide.”



Sleek and Sophisticated Design Links Past, Present and Future



IONIQ 5’s progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform. IONIQ 5’s design language drew inspiration from Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, which debuted at 2019 International Motor Show Germany. IONIQ 5 captures the character and many details of the concept car.



Customers can choose from six exterior colors, including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The color choices are Phantom Black (Pearl), Cyber Gray (Metallic), Atlas White (Solid), Digital Teal (Green Pearl), Lucid Blue (Pearl), Shooting Star (Gray Matte). The interior has three color options Obsidian Black Monotone, Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, Dark Teal/Dove Gray.























































































IONIQ 5 is available with a range of drive motors to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can mate the 77.4 kWh battery pack to two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option producing a combined power output of 320 horsepower (74 kW front + 165 kW rear) and 446 ft.-lbs. of torque. An IONIQ 5 with this configuration can go from 0 to 60 MPH in less than 5 seconds. The single-motor layout with a rear motor offers 225 horsepower (168 kW) and 258 ft.-lbs. of torque and two-wheel drive (2WD).



When equipped with a single motor (2WD), IONIQ 5’s targeted maximum driving range on a single charge is 300 miles. The targeted range of the dual motor all-wheel drive SE & SEL models is 269. The top-of-the-line Limited AWD model has a targeted range of 244 miles. All configurations have a top speed of 115 MPH and can tow a trailer with a capacity of up to 1,500 pounds.



Fast Charging



IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, and can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.



With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. If the owner only has five minutes to spare, the IONIQ 5 can recoup about 68 miles of range using a 350-kW fast charger. The standard 10.9 kW on-board charger completes a full charge in 6 hours and 43 minutes using Level 2 charging.























































































































































Unlimited Charging for Two Years



Recently, Hyundai Motor America (HMA) collaborated with Electrify America to support owners of the 2021 Kona Electric and IONIQ plug-in sedans with 250 kWh of included DC Fast charging in the all- new Electrify America app. Electrify America’s network of over 600 stations offers owners the access they need to fully enjoy their EV by providing convenient, ultra-fast charging stations across the country. In order to support our IONIQ 5 customers, HMA will continue to partner with Electrify America by offering unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years from the date of purchase on their rapidly growing network of ultra-fast chargers. Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with more than 3,500 ultra-fast chargers either open or in development by the end of 2021. HMA will provide more details about the charging plan when the IONIQ 5 goes on sale in the fall.





