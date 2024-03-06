Hyundai EV Sales Jump 42% In May

As electric vehicle sales from several automakers continue to defy the "slowdown" narrative, Hyundai Motor America reported even more good news in May. The Korean automaker announced 78,485 vehicle sales last month, 12% more than a year ago. So far this year, the company sold 331,892 vehicles, up 2% year-over-year.

Hyundai's U.S. total electrified vehicle sales—including EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids—increased by 50% year-over-year, and all-electric ones noted a 42% increase compared to May 2023. Additionally, May was the best sales month the Ioniq 5 crossover has seen to date.