Hyundai Emphasizes Touchscreen Displays Need To Be The Right Size And Be Complimented With Real Buttons

The "right size" is the most important thing for an interior touchscreen, rather than making it as big as it can possibly be.

That’s according to Hyundai design chief SangYup Lee, who confirmed that a next-generation touchscreen was in development and would be bigger than the dual 12in displays the brand currently fits in models such as the new Ioniq 9, the launch of which Lee was speaking at.

“But the right size is most important, making the screen easy to see and read. Having the right content is also important, as is the right UX [user experience],” said Lee.