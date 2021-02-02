Hyundai Executives Are Worried That A Tie Up With Apple Will Make Them Look Like Foxconn

Just like it does with its iPhones, Apple has been looking for a partner to help manufacture the infamous-before-it-exists Apple Car. Hyundai is currently in the lead for that potentially lucrative partnership, but the latest reports suggest that a Kia facility in Georgia would be picking up the Apple Car. There could be a reason for putting it on Kia beyond logistics. According to a Reuters report, Hyundai executives are wary of being seen as the Foxconn of cars, as in, a mere manufacturer for someone else's products. As such, some Hyundai higher-ups are worried that the Apple Car deal could damage Hyundai's ambitions of moving upmarket through its Genesis brand.



