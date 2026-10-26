Hyundai Files Creepy Patent For Cameras That Search For Specific Individuals

Over the last few years, automakers have been packing cars full of cameras. While they may add some cost, the functionality they bring has almost always been a positive. That functionality is almost always regarding visibility, but it's visibility in tricky situations, such as backing up, checking blind spots, and seeing over and around obstacles. They've also been instrumental in adding safety features such as automatic emergency braking. A recently published patent from Hyundai and Kia, though, suddenly has us second-guessing whether we really want so many cameras on cars.



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