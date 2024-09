Hyundai has a lot to celebrate as they achieved record August sales in the United States. The automaker sold 79,278 vehicles last month, which was a 22% increase from a year ago.

Hybrids were the big winner as retail sales jumped an impressive 81%. This was aided by strong demand for the Tucson Hybrid, which was up 113%. The Santa Fe Hybrid also saw strong demand as overall sales – including fleet – were up 120%.