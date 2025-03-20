Hyundai Follows Ford In Benchmarking Wildly Popular Xiaomi SU7 EV

Is Hyundai taking a page from China for its upcoming electric vehicles? The new EV taking China by storm was caught with testing plates near Hyundai’s global R&D hub.

If you haven’t heard of the Xiaomi SU7 yet, it likely won’t be long before you come across it on X, Instagram, or some other social media.



Known as the “Apple of China” for its smartphones and other tech, Xiaomi launched its first EV last year, the SU7.



On Wednesday, the company announced it delivered its 200,000th SU7 in less than a year, fittingly in a vibrant Brilliant Magenta color.