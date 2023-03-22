Hyundai GV70 Electric SUV Hits The Showroom Floor At Just Under $66,000

Hyundai’s luxury car brand Genesis has announced that the Electrified GV70 is currently available at U.S. dealers in 15 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Made at the Montgomery factory in Alabama, it features a plethora of safety, tech, and comfort gear.

Pricing kicks off at $65,850 for the Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD, excluding destination, dealer fees, and optional extras. For that kind of money, its future owners will get many gizmos, such as the 20-inch alloys, panoramic sunroof, LED head- and taillights, vehicle-to-load charging, and digital key.