The automotive industry is a business, and businesses need to make money. Which means that not every pricey, low-volume sports car concept we see will make it to production—no matter how much we beg. Hyundai’s radical N Vision 74 might be the latest victim.

In an interview with The Drive, Simon Loasby, the head of the Hyundai Design Center, told the publication that Hyundai has no current plans to turn the concept into a production car. Rumors began circulating in 2023 that Hyundai was considering building the retro-inspired EV.