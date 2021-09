Hyundai held its Hydrogen Wave global online forum on Monday. It went deep into its support of hydrogen as a society-wide fuel and energy storage solution in its Hydrogen Vision 2040, and showed off a few concepts that could change the transportation industry in a big way.

"Hyundai Motor Group couldn't take a backseat on such an important agenda," said Hyundai chairman Euisun Chung. "We want to use it everywhere, for everything."