Hyundai Goes Radical With Concept Three Hatchback

An attractive electric hatchback is set to hit the UK next summer, if Hyundai’s Concept Three goes into production as the new Hyundai Ioniq 3, in the same way as the company has previously done with its show cars. Strip away the Concept Three’s coach-style doors, funky interior and styling extravagances – including big wheels and a pixel-screen front grille – and you’ll have the basis of a Volkswagen ID.3 rival. It could potentially be priced from around £28,000 to position the Ioniq 3 between the Inster small car and Kona Electric SUV in Hyundai’s electric car line-up. At 4,288mm long, the concept is larger than an ID.3, and just 52mm shorter than Hyundai's own i30 petrol hatchback.



