Hyundai Goes Retro With 679HP Hydrogen Powered N Vision 74 Concept

The N Vision 74 is a hydrogen fuel cell hybrid that was inspired by the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974. That concept was penned by legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man responsible for the BMW M1 and Ferrari 250 GT. Frankly, his accomplishments are too many to list here. Regardless, the influence from Giugiaro is clear. The concept was built into prototypes back in '74, but the car never saw the light of day. Until now, that is.

"N Vision 74's future-oriented design reflects the respect and appreciation we have for the dedication and passion that went into the Pony Coupe concept," said SangYup Lee, Hyundai's Executive Vice President.

Hyundai says the N Vision "elevates the daring attitude" of the Pony Coupe while also reinterpreting the interior as "an entertaining space" with a "driver-centric cockpit" that blends strong heritage homage with modern tech, like a digital cluster controlled with analog buttons. Unfortunately, Hyundai hasn't shown us the interior yet.