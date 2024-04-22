Hyundai Halts Advertising On "X" After Ad Appears Beside Antisemitic Post

Hyundai has halted advertisements on X and has concerns with brand safety issues on the platform. This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Tesla has spent $200,000 through February advertising on Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Last week, a paid Hyundai advertisement promoting its electric vehicle plans was seen positioned above an antisemitic post from a verified X account. This post denied the holocaust and said “Judaism = Satanism.” An X user alerted Hyundai to the issue and the carmaker immediately removed the advertisement from the site.