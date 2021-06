Hyundai is pushing forward with the development of flying cars and believes that it could have air taxis in operation by the middle of the current decade.

This bold prediction was made to Reuters by the COO of Hyundai‘s global operation and CEO of Hyundai North America, Jose Munoz, who claimed that the company might be ready for customer flights by 2025. That’s sooner than previous estimates, which suggested that Hyundai could have flying taxis at major US airports by 2028.