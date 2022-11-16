Hyundai IONIQ6 First Edition Sells Out In Under 24 Hours

Hyundai unveiled its IONIQ6 earlier this year, setting a new standard in EV aerodynamics and energy efficiency. The South Korean automaker’s second dedicated EV is garnering significant attention, selling out within 24 hours of its release.

Hyundai created its IONIQ series, combining “ION” and “unique” as a tribute to the company’s dedication to electric mobility. The commitment has paid off so far, with the Hyundai IONIQ5 snagging over 3% of the US EV share YTD, with only Tesla models, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, and Chevy BOLT EV/EUV selling more.

The IONIQ6 will sit on Hyundai’s 800V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same one used for its award-winning IONIQ5. However, the automaker has worked hard to ensure its second dedicated EV lives up to its standard, making improvements upon its already impressive IONIQ5.