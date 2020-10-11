Hyundai Interested In Buying Boston Dynamics Creator Of Spot The Robot Dog

Talk about a curveball.

Korean automaker Hyundai is reportedly in talks with Boston Dynamics to buy the robotics company from Japan's SoftBank, Bloomberg reported Monday. Boston Dynamics is best known for building the world's most famous robot dog, a machine named Spot.

SoftBank and Hyundai reportedly remains in discussions to sell the company, spun out of MIT in 1992, according to the publication's sources. The deal is far from final but could be worth up to $1 billion, if things progress in a positive fashion. Neither Hyundai nor Boston Dynamics immediately returned a request for comment on the report.



