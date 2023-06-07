Hyundai Introduces Range Topping 2024 Santa Cruz XRT Pickup

Two years ago, back in July 2021, the Hyundai Motor Company opened the order books for the Santa Cruz. A unibody pickup, just like the Ford Maverick, the South Korean alternative used to retail at $23,990 plus $1,185 for the destination freight charge. Hyundai's truck has just entered the 2024 model year, and naturally, the suggested retail price skyrocketed to $26,650 plus a $1,335 freight charge. Other than higher prices for every trim level, the 2024 lineup further bids farewell to the SEL Premium. Its place will be taken by the XRT, a rugged specification that builds on top of the SEL with Activity Package. It's a well-equipped pickup that slots between the range-topping Limited ($41,070) and Night ($38,120). Exclusively offered with the 2.5-liter turbo and the dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Santa Cruz XRT carries a recommended price of $39,850, which is V6-powered Honda Ridgeline territory.



