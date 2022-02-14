Hyundai Invests $50 Million Into New Safety Test Facility

Hyundai and Kia have been on quite a roll lately. The Ioniq 5 and EV6 continue to shake up the affordable EV segment, the all-new Sportage has commenced production in the United States and the Tucson has even landed itself a starring role in Hollywood's latest blockbuster. But while other marques choose to preview cutting-edge creations at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai has chosen to announce something far bigger than a new model or trim line: a $50 million Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) facility. The Korean carmaker says the establishment will be sited at its Michigan-based research and development center, increasing the existing safety testing and analysis. The facility will include a forensics lab, a 500-meter test track, a high voltage battery lab, and a field crash investigation lab, among other things.



