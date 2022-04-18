Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6 Electric Vehicles Begin Appearing In Salvage Yards - Are You Concerned?

Agent009 submitted on 4/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:35 AM

Views : 428 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 haven’t been on sale in the United States for very long and already, a bunch of them have been crashed and have ended up for sale through Copart and IAAI. If you’re a fan of either EV, these images don’t make for a pretty sight.

 

The type of damage sustained to the Ioniq 5s and EV6s available online varies quite a lot, as does their mileage. One of the most damaged Ioniq 5s with just a mere 88 miles on the clock is an SE variant painted white and has suffered front-end damage and significant damage to both sides.



Read Article


Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6 Electric Vehicles Begin Appearing In Salvage Yards - Are You Concerned?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)