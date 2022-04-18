Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6 Electric Vehicles Begin Appearing In Salvage Yards - Are You Concerned?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 haven’t been on sale in the United States for very long and already, a bunch of them have been crashed and have ended up for sale through Copart and IAAI. If you’re a fan of either EV, these images don’t make for a pretty sight. The type of damage sustained to the Ioniq 5s and EV6s available online varies quite a lot, as does their mileage. One of the most damaged Ioniq 5s with just a mere 88 miles on the clock is an SE variant painted white and has suffered front-end damage and significant damage to both sides.



