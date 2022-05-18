Hyundai Ioniq 5 And Kia EV6 Recalled For Rollaway Risk From Faulty Software

Hyundai Motor America and Kia Motors America announced recalls of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 models entitled "Vehicle Rollaway from Software Error," related to the parking brake.
According to the summary of both announcements, a software error in the Shifter Control Unit (SCU) may disengage the parking mechanism, which can allow the vehicle to roll away.
Description of the defect:
"The shift-by-wire system in the subject vehicles contains a Shifter Control Unit (“SCU”) and electronic parking pawl actuator. A voltage fluctuation may occur with the vehicle off and in the Park (P) position, which could impact the command signal from the SCU to the parking actuator, resulting in momentary disengagement of the parking pawl and potential vehicle rollaway."
Read Article