Hyundai’s all-electric Ioniq 5 - the current Auto Express Car of the Year - has been named World Car of the Year for 2022.

The cool crossover beat sister brand Kia’s EV6 and Ford’s Mustang Mach-E to the overall crown, while it was also named World Electric Car of the Year beating the Mercedes EQS and Audi e-tron GT. To complete the hat-trick, the Ioniq 5 was also named World Car Design of the Year.