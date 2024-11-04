Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Caught Near Nurburgring - Testing Immenent

Nearly two years ago, Hyundai presented the RN22e concept as a preview of what to expect if the Ioniq 6 ever got a high-performance variant like its Ioniq 5 sibling. It was never officially confirmed that the Ioniq 6 N would happen, but it was practically an open secret, one that has now been effectively confirmed by the first batch of spy shots that have been captured. The regular Ioniq 6 isn't the sort to create instant attraction, but with more aggressive styling cues, it may just be coming into its own. New bumpers, wheels, and brakes can be spotted, but this is still far from the finished product.



