Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Could Debut With Almost 650 HP

Hyundai’s N division is showing no signs of slowing down and soon after launching its first EV, the Ioniq 5 N, is thought to be turning its attention to an N version of the Ioniq 6 sedan.

While the N division is still in its infancy compared to the performance divisions of most of its rivals, it has already built a host of widely praised models like the i30 N, i20 N, and Elantra N. With the new Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai’s performance arm wants to prove that EVs can be fun to drive and while plans for an Ioniq 6 N have not yet been confirmed, a new report out of Australia claims the model could be launched in 2025 and may offer even more performance than the Ioniq 5 N.


