Hyundai Ioniq 7 Will Be The 7 Seat Electric Flagship For Brand

An all-electric, seven-seat SUV is being readied for production by Hyundai and it’ll be called the Ioniq 7. It will also be the third EV under the Ioniq subbrand, following the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

We’ve already seen the Ioniq 7 in concept form via the Ioniq Seven shown at last year’s Los Angeles Motor Show. The concept’s design looks to invoke stylistic elements already seen on the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

If the Ioniq 7 stays true to its concept (which the Ioniq 5 and 6 certainly did), then we’ll see a boxy, high-riding SUV with a full-width LED headlight bar at the front, joined by two matrix-style lights lower down on the bluff front end.
 



