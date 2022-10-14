Hyundai Ioniq 7 Will Be The 7 Seat Electric Flagship For Brand

An all-electric, seven-seat SUV is being readied for production by Hyundai and it’ll be called the Ioniq 7. It will also be the third EV under the Ioniq subbrand, following the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. We’ve already seen the Ioniq 7 in concept form via the Ioniq Seven shown at last year’s Los Angeles Motor Show. The concept’s design looks to invoke stylistic elements already seen on the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.



If the Ioniq 7 stays true to its concept (which the Ioniq 5 and 6 certainly did), then we’ll see a boxy, high-riding SUV with a full-width LED headlight bar at the front, joined by two matrix-style lights lower down on the bluff front end.





