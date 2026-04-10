Hyundai Ioniq Earth and Venus Concept Cars Are Part Of A New Chinese Sub-Brand

Hyundai has announced that it will turn its Ioniq electric cars into their own sub-brand exclusively for China. It’ll launch with two new concepts, the Venus and Earth, and focus on technologies designed specifically to appeal to the Chinese market. Production versions of both these models will not find their way into global markets like the UK and Europe, but they could preview design and technological developments that will. Both new concept cars will share a similar set of technologies under the skin, launching with all-electric and range-extender hybrid powertrain options. This is the first time the Ioniq brand has been associated with any form of ICE powertrain. These models will also feature autonomous driving functionality developed in conjunction with Hyundai’s partners in China.



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