Hyundai Ioniq5 N Owners Repot Dangerous Sudden Acceleration Issues After Software Update

Of all the things the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N excels at, going fast is definitely near the top of the list. But, of course, going fast when you don’t mean to is a problem—and a big safety concern at that. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what multiple Ioniq 5 N owners are now reporting. Oddly enough, this issue seems to have cropped up only after these same owners took their cars in for a different fix.
 
That initial problem had to do with left-foot braking. Carscoops covered the situation when news broke about it last week, but in short, using the left-foot braking mode in the performance EV could cause a depressurization of the ABS system. As a result, Hyundai recalled 1,508 units of the Ioniq 5 Ns.
 


