decade. Naturally, we’re curious how Hyundai expects to catch up to an established segment with buyers that are known to be brand loyal, to put it mildly.

We asked Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai’s senior vice president of product planning and mobility strategy for North America, exactly who the target customer is. And Boyle was blunt about it: while Hyundai is certainly hoping some of its existing customers will embrace the new truck, the company lacks a baked-in customer base for body-on-frame pickups.

Yep, that means poaching.