Hyundai Is Developing An ICE Powered Mid-Engine Prototype

This might come as a surprise, but Hyundai has been experimenting with mid-engine prototypes for over a decade. Work on the RM (Racing Midship) project began in 2012, but it wasn’t until a couple of years later that the RM14 broke cover as a rear-wheel-drive Veloster with its engine mounted between the axles. The subsequent RM15, RM16, and RM19 were also based on the quirky hatchback, yet a production version never materialized. However, it seems Hyundai hasn’t abandoned its pursuit of a mid-engine car. A new official video posted on YouTube by the company’s Korean branch confirms the project is still very much alive. In it, a researcher from the engine design team goes on record to say that an MR (midship, rear-wheel-drive) engine is currently in development.



