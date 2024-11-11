Hyundai Is Going Back To Physical Buttons After Buyers Reject Touchscreens

Agent009 submitted on 11/11/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:35:56 AM

Views : 310 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You could call it the Tesla Effect. I’m talking about the shift across the industry to replace traditional physical controls for functions like temperature selection with virtual buttons on a touchscreen. Designers loved the new techy setups, but as Hyundai discovered, American buyers did not.
 
The Korean carmaker has admitted that it made a mistake by going all-in on touchscreens, as many brands have done over the past decade.
 
“As we were adding integrated [infotainment] screens in our vehicles, we also tried out putting touchscreen-based controls, and people didn’t prefer that,” HDNA Vice President Ha Hak-soo told Korea JoonAng Daily.
 


Read Article


Hyundai Is Going Back To Physical Buttons After Buyers Reject Touchscreens

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)