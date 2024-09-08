Hyundai / Kia Busted Selling Driver Data To Insurance Companies To Target Drivers With Rate Increases

Hyundai and Kia have been accused of collecting driving data from their owners and selling it to insurance companies in the United States without consent. The two car manufacturers are now the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in California federal court.

The class action, filed by plaintiff Mark Will, claims that Hyundai and Kia have violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act with their connected car services, including UVO Connect, Kia Connect, Bluelink, and Bluelink+. These systems allow vehicle owners to remotely locate, start, and lock their vehicles while also providing vehicle diagnostics, roadside assistance, and helping with the recovery of stolen cars.