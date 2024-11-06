Hyundai Kia Owns 11% Of The EV Market In The US For 2025

The Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands, is quickly expanding its EV sales in the United States. The South Korean group was already the number two EV manufacturer in 2023 and Q1 2024 in the U.S., only behind Tesla.

The recent record sales of Kia and the outstanding growth of Hyundai led to a record EV share between January and May 2024—11.2%. According to data compiled by the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (via Yonhap News Agency), the group sold 48,838 all-electric vehicles, compared to 437,246 total EV sales during the period.