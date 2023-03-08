Hyundai/Kia Tells 91,000 Owners To Park Their Vehicles Outside Due To Fire Risk

Hyundai Motor and Kia have recalled more than 91,000 recently released U.S. vehicles because of a potential fire hazard in their newer models.
 
The electrical components of the vehicles' oil pump assemblies may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire, according to a recall notice posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
 
Kia and Hyundai advised customers to park affected vehicles "outside and away from structures" until recall repairs are complete. 


