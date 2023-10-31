Hyundai Launches Elantra Based Racing Series With Avante N1 Cup Car

Hyundai has revealed the latest Avante N1 Cup Car, which will be pressed into duty for the 2024 Hyundai N Festival, the largest one-make race event in South Korea.



The vehicle broke cover at the final round of the one-make race series, held at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam. Based on the new Avante N (known as the Elantra N in the US), the latest iteration sees several improvements that drivers will welcome.



This includes improved cornering speeds and superior tire durability. Hyundai says it has fitted wider tires to the Avante N1, along with wider fenders and new bumpers, which has improved aerodynamic performance. Unfortunately, Hyundai hasn't released performance figures for the N1 Cup Car, but we assume it's more potent than the 276-horsepower road car.





