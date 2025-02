Hyundai just launched its first flagship EV, the IONIQ 9, in South Korea. The IONIQ 9 is the largest Hyundai electric SUV with “best-in-class” interior space and features more driving range than any other EV in its lineup. For those of you in the US, get ready. You’re up next.

After opening pre-orders last week, Hyundai officially launched the flagship IONIQ 9 in its home market on Thursday.