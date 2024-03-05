Hyundai Leads The Industry With Most IIHS Safety Picks

The IIHS has been hard at work crash-testing vehicles for the 2024 model year, and Hyundai is happy to announce its vehicles have received more Top Safety Picks than any other with a total of nine vehicles nabbing the coveted rating. They include sedans, crossovers, EVs, and even a pickup truck, showing that the brand understands how to make a safe vehicle, no matter the design requirements.

“As Hyundai continues to sustain leadership in the IIHS TSP award designations, we are proud to have two additional products awarded including the new 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe mid-size SUV and new 2024 Hyundai Sonata sedan,” said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “At Hyundai, we are committed to providing safe vehicles to protect customers and other vulnerable road users.”